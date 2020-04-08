ROYAL — In this time of the COVID-19 virus, many people have an opinion. As always, opinions are not facts!

When we look back on this time, are we going to be happy with our response? Individually or as group-medical facilities, nonprofits, city councils, etc? We are told to stay at home. But some must work. We that volunteer are needed more now than ever. The average age of volunteers in Nebraska is 55 years of age. As for me, I would gladly continue to help if I could, but even as the price of gas has dropped, so has my income. So delivering food or helping with transportation is no longer possible.

The Neligh Library closed. It was the only library that was still open. Not everyone owns a computer or has a smartphone. This was one of my best sources. “The Library is More Than Books.” The folks who staff the library are an undervalued resource in the best of times. The services they provide will be greatly missed by all of us who use them. I hope they will be treated fairly.

My hope is that people will come through this wiser and more compassionate, but right now, common sense should prevail.

ALESIAH DART

YANKTON — These certainly are turbulent times for our nation and citizens with a new disease called coronavirus as a pandemic that affects the world. A strong and fair involvement by the federal government is needed.

NELIGH — I felt someone should respond to the article in the Norfolk Daily News from March 21 regarding the cost of federally sponsored flood insurance premiums. They have been reduced to lessen the impact on FEMA losses covered by government.

NORFOLK — Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard the Antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come, by which you know, it is the last hour but you have an anointing from the Holy one. Read John 2:18-20 to clarify.

LINCOLN — What if you went to a car dealership and the gentleman there gave you information about a car on their lot, but what you did not know is this information was biased because of his interest in selling you the vehicle, much of the information was false and there was important informa…

NORFOLK — On Feb. 21, Sen. John McCollister trotted out a weapons confiscation plan for Nebraskans. They always call it gun control, but in reality it is people control (LB816).

NORFOLK -- Last Saturday, while shopping at Lou's, I was waiting my turn in the checkout lane. I was preparing to pay and the clerk said the gentleman ahead of you has already taken care of that.