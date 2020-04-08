ROYAL — In this time of the COVID-19 virus, many people have an opinion. As always, opinions are not facts!
When we look back on this time, are we going to be happy with our response? Individually or as group-medical facilities, nonprofits, city councils, etc? We are told to stay at home. But some must work. We that volunteer are needed more now than ever. The average age of volunteers in Nebraska is 55 years of age. As for me, I would gladly continue to help if I could, but even as the price of gas has dropped, so has my income. So delivering food or helping with transportation is no longer possible.
The Neligh Library closed. It was the only library that was still open. Not everyone owns a computer or has a smartphone. This was one of my best sources. “The Library is More Than Books.” The folks who staff the library are an undervalued resource in the best of times. The services they provide will be greatly missed by all of us who use them. I hope they will be treated fairly.
My hope is that people will come through this wiser and more compassionate, but right now, common sense should prevail.
ALESIAH DART