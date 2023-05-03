Difference of opinion — Sandy Wolfe

NORFOLK — In response to a recent letter to the editor, I was never “clearly threatened by any questioning of decisions and methods” in the hiring of our current high school principal. I understand that as a school board member, my major duties are to hire the superintendent, set policy and oversee the budget.
According to the letter, when teachers took the time to come support the hiring of the high school principal at the school board meeting, they were “rallied in defense of the process,” rather than attending through their own initiative in support of both the hiring process and the chosen candidate.
Furthermore, if a school board member chose not to take the time to meet Jason Settles, when given an opportunity to meet and speak with him, that’s on her.
I am a school board member for our students, not for politics. I am here to serve our teachers, administrators, parents and our community, not a political group who feels they “handily replaced members up for re-election.”
I’m not trying to create drama by spreading lies about things that NPS is NOT teaching, like Critical Race Theory, but instead, I’m here to support student learning by providing outstanding educational opportunities for every student and being a source of pride and an asset to our community (the vision of NPS).
SANDY WOLFE
NPS School Board president