NORFOLK — We were impressed with the combined efforts of Northeast Community College and our local health department at the recent vaccination clinic. Students we encountered were polite and pleasant.
Upon our arrival at the Lifelong Learning Center, we were immediately registered, then seated in the vaccination area. The attendants and nurses were so friendly and efficient. The whole process, registering, getting the shot, waiting time after the shot, took about a half-hour. No standing in line, just very efficient “in and out.”
For getting a shot, it was a “pleasant experience!”
MARDELL and WILLARD JOHNSON