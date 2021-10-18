Editor’s note: The Daily News had sports reporters at three district cross country meets with many Northeast and North Central teams, but did not send a reporter to Omaha to cover Norfolk High School because of limited resources.
NORFOLK — In a sport that often flies under the radar, Norfolk High’s cross country teams deserve a little extra recognition for their performance Thursday at the Class A District meet.
The Daily News’ Friday edition, while giving a full half-front-page column-inch to the team, did not accurately describe how well these athletes performed. The Panther girls ran with their typical pack mentality, and finished with every scorer in the top 30; a team performance that will often earn a runner-up finish, if not outright win, in a big meet. Unfortunately, they were seeded in possibly the toughest district in the state and finished fourth, sending a single runner, Paige Godfrey, to the state meet. Paige was out of contention with 800 meters left, yet improved four places to qualify for state in her finish.
Issac Ochoa, on the boys’ team, ran a smart, comfortable race against a coordinated effort by Millard West (who scored all five runners within a second of each other) and he did exactly what was necessary to take the district individual title. Daniel Yowell, a senior who was possibly running for the last time in his scholastic career, ran with a foot injury with an immense amount of heart, in physical pain the entire 5 kilometers. Despite the challenges facing him, he finished what could have been his last competition faster than three runners from both Kearney and Omaha Bryan. Thank you to Coaches Bradley and Means for their work with these NHS student-athletes this year.