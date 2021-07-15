MADISON — The Daily News has recently printed several articles concerning President Joe Biden, his wife and others who, perhaps, should be denied communion in the Catholic Church!

The pope, the bishops — leaders of the church — can’t seem to come to agreement on this issue? Why? There should be no decision to make here! Any Catholic who promotes murdering babies shouldn’t be in the church; they should be excommunicated immediately!

Don’t they, the church leaders, know anything about Scripture, Father’s word, the Bible? Our heavenly Father sent all of use through our mother’s womb. These Democratic leaders are OK with murdering those individuals and the church they attend can’t decide if they should be allowed to receive communion? Boot them out, shame them for the travesty that they are OK with and help to promote!

They, the pope, many bishops and Democrats also condone LGBTQ behavior! Our heavenly Father considers this “abominable behavior!”

His word says that “no one who practices abominable behavior will be in Heaven!” — Revelations 21:8

GENE BORGMANN

Tags

In other news

‘Misinformation campaign’ — Ron Roeber

LINCOLN — Not long ago Sonny Perdue, the secretary of agriculture, announced a bold initiative that would cut the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by the year 2050. The date was Feb. 20, 2020.

Community support — Carla Post

NORFOLK — In reflecting on 25 years of patriotic concerts, three things stand out: The faithfulness of the performers, the faithfulness of our sponsors, and the faithfulness of our concert-goers. Indeed, our God has bountifully provided! Heartfelt gratitude goes out to all who made our 25th …

Appreciate seniors — Linda Reger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — I saw my first edition of your paper while passing through Norfolk on business. How delightful to see the milestones of senior citizens recognized in your “Celebrations” section! I certainly believe that this generation deserves every honor.

Not responsive — Sen. Mike Flood and other senators

LINCOLN — Nebraskans have spoken loud and clear — they do not want their children subjected to the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. To our disappointment, despite three months of feedback from parents, the NDE has not been responsive to their objec…

No one is responsible — Janice E. Beauvais

NORFOLK — To whom it may concern: In regards to the recall of the Phillips Dream Station CPAP machine, I have since contacted my doctor’s office, my former Durable Medical Equipment coverage provider, the one I thought was my current DME but says now they can’t be. I have contacted hospitals…

Waste of tax money — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — Concerning the story in the Daily News on June 28 about the urban-rural gap in vaccinations: First I really hope Nebraska taxpayers will not have to pay for the ridiculous pro billboards about getting the COVID-19 shot.