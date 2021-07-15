MADISON — The Daily News has recently printed several articles concerning President Joe Biden, his wife and others who, perhaps, should be denied communion in the Catholic Church!
The pope, the bishops — leaders of the church — can’t seem to come to agreement on this issue? Why? There should be no decision to make here! Any Catholic who promotes murdering babies shouldn’t be in the church; they should be excommunicated immediately!
Don’t they, the church leaders, know anything about Scripture, Father’s word, the Bible? Our heavenly Father sent all of use through our mother’s womb. These Democratic leaders are OK with murdering those individuals and the church they attend can’t decide if they should be allowed to receive communion? Boot them out, shame them for the travesty that they are OK with and help to promote!
They, the pope, many bishops and Democrats also condone LGBTQ behavior! Our heavenly Father considers this “abominable behavior!”
His word says that “no one who practices abominable behavior will be in Heaven!” — Revelations 21:8
GENE BORGMANN