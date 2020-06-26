STANTON — My wife and I were in Seattle in 2014 on vacation with another couple. Seattle is a beautiful city but we experienced a large number of homeless people as we walked from the hotel to downtown on Puget Sound each day.

Lately we see in Seattle what we see in many of our major cities across our great country. Many people in these cities are exercising their First Amendment right to peaceful assembly, which can and has turned into violent rioting if the wrong thing happens like it did in Minneapolis and Atlanta, for example.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has finally figured out after several shootings in CHOP, an area in the center of Seattle, that the police must go back into the abandoned precinct to move the protesters out. Durkan should never have allowed CHOP to happen and it will be difficult to expel the protesters but if this Democratic mayor can figure this out, so can other mayors and governors across the country, many of whom are Democrats.

It appears that the Democratic Party has thrown in with revolutionary groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter to foster a cultural revolution in the United States. This revolution is financed by George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, among others.

The mainstream media, in the back pocket of The Democratic Party, is applauding all of this anarchy. The only way for American citizens to save our beloved country is through ballots, not bullets. We must stand tall, be brave, vote Republican and watch Fox News, which tells the truth, for the truth shall set us free.

TERRY SPENCE

Tags

In other news

Democratic shortcomings — Terry Spence

STANTON — My wife and I were in Seattle in 2014 on vacation with another couple. Seattle is a beautiful city but we experienced a large number of homeless people as we walked from the hotel to downtown on Puget Sound each day.

Recognize the enemy? — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I cannot believe the pandering that our illustrious mayors, governors, etc. are doing to these Antifa (a terrorist group) and Black Lives Matter, both of which are contributing to a chaos. Parallel with Isis, they all like to burn churches, tear down statues and general destruction.

Response given — Jan Nixon

NORFOLK — In response to the letter to the editor from Mr. George Dudley on June 6, I want to share that I sincerely appreciate Mr. Dudley’s recognition of my service to The Meadows for the past 31 years. I also want to thank Mr. Dudley and all the owners who gave me the opportunity to have …

Ready for challenges — Steve Anderson

NORFOLK — At Northeast Community College, students, faculty, and staff displayed their strength and tenacity as they successfully navigated a quick move to remote learning and remote work in late March due to the COVID-19 situation. We demonstrated our ability to respond quickly and continue…

Real honor for veterans — Paul A. Spatz

OSMOND — What veteran is not honored by the new system of Highway 20 markers paying tribute to vets? None, I suppose but what vet would not love better the greater honor it would be to make Highway 20 a four-lane expressway from the Iowa border to the Wyoming border? And four-lane the 65 mil…

Caring citizens — Robert Herbert

NORFOLK — I was overwhelmed by the response of so many concerned citizens, who at my recent accident in which a driver ran a red light, took the time to see if I was OK. God’s blessings.

Finds story ‘disturbing’ — Shaundra Shepherd

OMAHA — First and foremost, I would like to say I am very disappointed by your article titled “Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection.” As a resident of Omaha, I find it disturbing that your organization acted as judge and jury by painting this young man as guilty in his own death.

Cuomo sent sick to homes — Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — In response to Your View on May 26, do you actually know how many of those deaths are from COVID-19? Did you know that in America alone we lose approximately 60,000 to 70,000 people from the flu each year? Now since the pandemic started, there has been no mention of the flu. Why? Be…

Rooted in Christ — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — To be protected from calamity, the apostle Paul warned not to let any man beguile you with enticing words; you must be rooted in Christ. Rooted and built up in Him and established in faith, abounding therein with thanksgiving. Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and va…