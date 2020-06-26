Democratic shortcomings — Terry Spence

STANTON — My wife and I were in Seattle in 2014 on vacation with another couple. Seattle is a beautiful city but we experienced a large number of homeless people as we walked from the hotel to downtown on Puget Sound each day.
Lately we see in Seattle what we see in many of our major cities across our great country. Many people in these cities are exercising their First Amendment right to peaceful assembly, which can and has turned into violent rioting if the wrong thing happens like it did in Minneapolis and Atlanta, for example.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has finally figured out after several shootings in CHOP, an area in the center of Seattle, that the police must go back into the abandoned precinct to move the protesters out. Durkan should never have allowed CHOP to happen and it will be difficult to expel the protesters but if this Democratic mayor can figure this out, so can other mayors and governors across the country, many of whom are Democrats.
It appears that the Democratic Party has thrown in with revolutionary groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter to foster a cultural revolution in the United States. This revolution is financed by George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, among others.
The mainstream media, in the back pocket of The Democratic Party, is applauding all of this anarchy. The only way for American citizens to save our beloved country is through ballots, not bullets. We must stand tall, be brave, vote Republican and watch Fox News, which tells the truth, for the truth shall set us free.
TERRY SPENCE