Democracy v. Republic -- C.L. Mann

NORFOLK — Recently, a talented 8-year-old girl corrected a FOX newscaster on national television. The newscaster referred to the United States as a democracy, and she informed him that we are, in reality, a republic.
I admit that somewhat stumped me, so I conducted research to determine the difference between a republic versus a democracy. Rather a simple task, all I had to do is look up the definitions of each. They are very similar, except in a democracy, there is the opening for a monarchy (that places a monarch at the head or complete control of the government).
In a republic, there is a president, as the commander-in-chief. Additionally there are checkpoints to control the president’s line of authority. For example, in our Constitution there is the Senate, the House of Representatives, and our judicial authority.
Republic: A state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives; and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch.
Democracy: A government by the people, rule of the majority. A government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or through a system of representation, usually involving a periodically held free election.
Perhaps some of the readers will remember when an American reporter was interviewing the leader of Russia, Vladamir Putin. I don’t remember the exact question, but I remember Putin’s response. Putin somewhat smiled and said, “We, in Russia, have a democracy, it is just a different democracy from yours.” Therefore, I believe the young 8-year-old girl made a valid statement.
Article I Section I — The framers of the Constitution separate the powers of government into three branches, granting legislative power (the power to pass laws) to Congress, executive power (the power to administer the laws) to the president, and judicial power (the power to interpret and enforce the laws) to the courts.
Although there is a great amount of additional rulings, instructions, and requirements to the Constitution, Article I Section I is a well written statement, as it defines the foundation of our Constitution.
In reviewing the Constitution and evaluating our recent election, no one entity has two-thirds majority in Congress. Passing certain bills (laws) through the House and Senate requires the president’s approval. If the president vetoes a bill, it requires compromising his reasoning.
If there are two-thirds approval in both the House and the Senate, they can override the president’s veto. Unfortunately, that is not likely with the current situation after the last election. -- C.L. Mann