ELGIN — Recently, a person asked me, “What is a Right?” The following is my reply, and may be something your readers would like to discuss:
A right is authority held by the people, but government is necessary for many key functions.
Government acquires it’s authority by permission of the people (granting), or by taking it (usurpation).
Majority rule without regard to individual rights is a mob, like two coyotes and a lamb voting on what to eat. But the duty of government is to secure these individual rights, according to the Declaration of Independence. (How many officials know this is their duty, according to the Founding Document of our nation?)
A certain right may not be an issue for years. A Right may not even be identified as such but instead is just taken for granted that it exists as a normal part of how we live.
And then government makes a new law whereby it usurps certain unalienable authority and thereby steals it. And the people object. (But how much do we object, and in what way do we object?)
Or someone acts in an irresponsible manner, and a law is needed to more precisely define the limit to a right, (and sometimes government instead broadens that right way beyond what is an unalienable right).
Therefore it is a matter of balance, and the question becomes: What is the proper amount of authority for each to have?
The Founders went to our Creator and His Word to help answer that question. Is there a better place, if so where?
They were seeking what they called our unalienable rights.They also called these rights our blessings of liberty, and they declared that the king had usurped them.
We no longer study this declaration, Nor do we understand it.
Today, it is still a matter of balance, but we no longer know what an unalienable right is and what it is not, nor do we seem to care.
Instead we allow our government to make laws and regulations without regard to whether they reflect our Creator endowed unalienable rights.
Instead the religion of secular humanism prevails in our culture. How did that happen?
We no longer understand that our Creator also placed a limit on such rights. He did not give us the right to do wrong.
This is the foundation upon which the founders declared their purpose for this nation. But this is no longer taught.
And our culture has become confused ... and more. Our nation will stand (or fall) upon this.
LEROY BECKER
Nebraska Parental Rights