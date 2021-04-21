Dangerous actions — Beverly Kemper

ST. EDWARD — On March 8, the attorneys general of 12 U.S. states led by Missouri General Eric Schmitt filed a suit in federal court challenging the constitutionality of the key section of President Biden’s first “climate change” executive orders. The order, 13,990, titled “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis,” was issued Jan. 20 on his first day in office.
What gives the suit particular strategic importance is its contention that the targeted regulatory measures stemming from that executive order against which they seek “preliminary and permanent injunctive relief,” “threaten human activity itself.”
The attorneys general warn that if these measures are enforced, they will not only destroy U.S. jobs, energy production and energy independence, agriculture, and innovation and impoverish its working families, but thereby deprive millions of people around the world of affordable food and energy they require to escape from poverty and hunger.
The co-plaintiffs are the core states of the farm belt, which are Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Montana, Ohio, Missouri, along with Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. The defendants include President Joe Biden and 10 federal departments and agencies, especially “Interagency Working Group on Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases,” which operates under the executive order.
Biden’s order also orders federal departments and agencies to root out and cancel all measures taken under President Trump that put economic growth over “climate” and “environmental” ideologies in the government’s decision making process.
The lawsuit reminds the court and its fellow citizens that it is human economic activity that is being sanctioned: carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are produced by products in many critical economic activities, including energy production, agricultural production, industrial production, transportation, construction, waste disposal and other processes. They are among the most common and prevalent by production of human activity.
Citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s description of the principal means by which carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide enter the atmosphere, ranging from burning fuels, manufacturing cement, raising livestock and soil management to simple breathing by “human beings and other respiratory organisms,” the suit again emphasizes: The emission of these gases is ubiquitous in human activity, especially agriculture and energy production.
Biden’s order and working groups may be made up of global “gobbledygooks” but the results of their policies will be many deaths.
BEVERLY KEMPER