ALLEN — When you published your first “Pillar” column and read the starting headline, “Final edition, or is it?” I felt a state of panic in my stomach and wondered what would I do without the Norfolk Daily News.

I no longer subscribe to the big city newspapers. I did not renew the last renewal bill, I told them to cancel the paper as they had too many big obituaries and ads and not enough news.

The “NDN’ is such a complete and well-balanced variety of news and human interest items that is a joy to read.

Before my paper goes to the recycling bin, I share it with friends who also enjoy it. I love the news from Northeast Community College. I do wish you would add a column similar to the old Heloise columns. Helpful hints from your readers to share. Also I miss a good food column where readers could share their tried and true recipes. Down to earth and practical.

So many papers and magazines print recipes that don’t even sound good and require ingredients that mean you have to go out and buy something that you don’t have on hand.

With all the zucchini ripe now, it would be helpful to have recipes in which to use them.

Keep up the good work and continue to print this first-class newspaper.

FAITH A. KEIL

Tags

In other news

Daily News a joy to read — Faith Keil

ALLEN — When you published your first “Pillar” column and read the starting headline, “Final edition, or is it?” I felt a state of panic in my stomach and wondered what would I do without the Norfolk Daily News.

Bring cabooses back — Dante Medori

JENKINTOWN, Pa. — A caboose is a crewed North American railroad car coupled at the end of a freight train. Cabooses provide shelter for crew at the end of a train, who were formerly required in switching and shunting, keeping a lookout for load shifting, damage to equipment and cargo and ove…

Bible, paper in every house — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON, Texas — About 60 years ago, I delivered the (once-popular) Omaha paper seven days a week and subsequent to that, the Norfolk Daily News that came on the afternoon bus each day. I put a lot of miles on the old Schwinn. The paperboy has long since gone the way of the buggy whip and 5-…