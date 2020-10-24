D.C. politics hit locally? — Joseph J. Micanek

LYNCH — A mailer sent in favor of Aaron Troester for the Nebraska Public Power District Board sure looked a lot like something straight out of Washington, D.C. That mailer misrepresented actions taken by the NPPD Board since Barry DeKay was elected six years ago.
Since that mailer had been distributed, there has been some backlash. Enough backlash in fact that Aaron Troester’s wife, Jenny, denounced the flyer on Facebook stating that they “did not approve the flyer.” Since this flyer was released, it has come to my attention that almost the same flyer was sent out in support of Shelia Hubbard for Subdivision 7 and current NPPD board member Mary Harding, which I believe is full of the same lies and misinformation. This beckons the question as to why a group with a clear radical left-wing agenda would be so supportive of Aaron Troester, or the other two above listed candidates in other districts? There must be a pretty good reason why a group holding these radical left wing ideologies would want to support these candidates by spending tens of thousands of dollars flooding mailboxes across the state with what look to be lies and misinformation about time proven candidates such as Barry DeKay.
People who are intent on changing our world-class power generation capabilities into something that resembles “The Green New Deal” have no business in our local power grid. In our rural state with our weather, power can literally be the difference between life and death in some cases. What is happening in California, which is the “shining star” in favor of the Green New Deal? They are experiencing rolling blackouts and mismanagement of the power grid, along with an average residential rate of 19.15 cents per kilowatt hour compared to NPPD’s average rate of 10.42 cents per kilowatt hour.
I don’t think that is something we want to experience here. In Barry DeKay’s time on the board, NPPD has not increased our retail rates at all. We should all reject the Washington, D.C., misrepresentation of statistics and we should re-elect Barry DeKay. He understands our values.
JOSEPH J. MICANEK