D.C. politics hit locally? — Joseph J. Micanek

LYNCH — A mailer sent in favor of Aaron Troester for the Nebraska Public Power District Board sure looked a lot like something straight out of Washington, D.C. That mailer misrepresented actions taken by the NPPD Board since Barry DeKay was elected six years ago.

Since that mailer had been distributed, there has been some backlash. Enough backlash in fact that Aaron Troester’s wife, Jenny, denounced the flyer on Facebook stating that they “did not approve the flyer.” Since this flyer was released, it has come to my attention that almost the same flyer was sent out in support of Shelia Hubbard for Subdivision 7 and current NPPD board member Mary Harding, which I believe is full of the same lies and misinformation. This beckons the question as to why a group with a clear radical left-wing agenda would be so supportive of Aaron Troester, or the other two above listed candidates in other districts? There must be a pretty good reason why a group holding these radical left wing ideologies would want to support these candidates by spending tens of thousands of dollars flooding mailboxes across the state with what look to be lies and misinformation about time proven candidates such as Barry DeKay.

People who are intent on changing our world-class power generation capabilities into something that resembles “The Green New Deal” have no business in our local power grid. In our rural state with our weather, power can literally be the difference between life and death in some cases. What is happening in California, which is the “shining star” in favor of the Green New Deal? They are experiencing rolling blackouts and mismanagement of the power grid, along with an average residential rate of 19.15 cents per kilowatt hour compared to NPPD’s average rate of 10.42 cents per kilowatt hour.

I don’t think that is something we want to experience here. In Barry DeKay’s time on the board, NPPD has not increased our retail rates at all. We should all reject the Washington, D.C., misrepresentation of statistics and we should re-elect Barry DeKay. He understands our values.

JOSEPH J. MICANEK

Tags

In other news

Respects police — Rebecca Heckel

LINCOLN — I am no police officer, and I can only imagine how hard it must be to leave your family every day to protect and serve their community. When a policeman walks up to a vehicle or a house, they never know what might happen, if they will be greeted with peace or with violence. They do…

D.C. politics hit locally? — Joseph J. Micanek

LYNCH — A mailer sent in favor of Aaron Troester for the Nebraska Public Power District Board sure looked a lot like something straight out of Washington, D.C. That mailer misrepresented actions taken by the NPPD Board since Barry DeKay was elected six years ago.

Other motives? — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — For those of us who are really sick and tired of our “Never Trumper” Sen. Ben Sasse, we don’t have a lot of good options to mount a campaign to get rid of him. However we can send him a message that we are getting really tired of his “I hate Trump and everyone needs to know I’m so …

Health care concerns — Rich Torraco

LINCOLN — During these challenging times, all Nebraska families, including mine, need access to quality health care, affordable prescription drugs, and more effective national leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disagrees with editorial — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — I have to disagree with the Daily News wanting to vote down expanded gambling. The News mentions “study after study” saying that for every $1 of revenue on gambling there is $3 in social costs. This is flat out horse puckey.

‘Unsung heroes’ — Russ Peterson

I want to share some good news about the response to COVID-19. This virus has turned our world upside down and much of the news coverage is negative, depressing and frightening.

Supports Bolz — Sally Herrin

LINCOLN — We can count on Kate Bolz to be a champion to protect and defend the Affordable Care Act for everyone and Medicare and Social Security for all constituents, especially seniors, in Nebraska’s Congressional District 1. These policy issues impact everyone. Kate will defend and advocat…