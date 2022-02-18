Cut carbon, taxes — Sen. John McCollister, Yoram Bauman

Cutting taxes that disproportionately burden low-income households — like sales taxes on groceries — seems like an idea with bipartisan appeal that should have already happened. Yet the governor’s race in Virginia hinged in part on the persistence of the grocery tax there, and in Utah it took a referendum campaign to prevent the Republican-controlled state legislature from raising taxes on groceries.
A similar battleground may be opening up when it comes to taxes on electricity, which are even more regressive than taxes on groceries. And, in a surprise twist, cutting taxes on electricity could help tackle one of our most ideologically polarizing issues: climate change.
Let’s start with some facts. State sales tax is a line item on residential electric bills in at least fifteen states (and is a hidden charge in New Jersey, which legally prohibits the sales tax from appearing on electric bills). Eleven other states exempt residential electricity from state sales tax but impose similar taxes instead, mostly gross receipts taxes: 2% in New York, 2.5% in Florida, 5.9% in Pennsylvania. Local taxes and fees often come on top of this, including a 4.5% sales tax and a 2.35% utilities tax in New York City.
Governments rely on the revenue from these electricity taxes, so a reasonable approach might be to phase them out over time, allowing economic growth to help fill the coffers. And a promising way to phase out these taxes is with a Clean Energy Tax Cut: a tax cut that reduces electric-sector sales tax in proportion to reductions in electric-sector carbon emissions. Such a tax cut would give households and utilities a financial incentive to go green and would help ensure that consumers are protected during---and ultimately benefit from — the move away from fossil fuels.
As a specific example, consider Nebraska, where utilities still burn a lot of coal. Over a third of the state’s fossil-fuel CO2 emissions are related to electricity consumption, and the average emissions intensity (measured in kilograms of CO2 per kilowatt-hour, kgCO2 / kWh), is a hefty 0.5.
Also hefty is the 5.5% state sales tax on residential and commercial sales of electricity, a tax that averages 0.5 cents per kWh. Clean Energy Tax Cut legislation would reduce that tax to 0.4 cents per kWh for utilities that lower their emissions intensity to 0.4, to 0.3 cents per kWh for utilities that lower their emissions intensity to 0.3, and so on. The sales tax would be eliminated entirely for utilities that go 100% clean, an ambitious vision that aligns with the emissions targets of Nebraska’s major electric utilities.
Although this approach sounds unusual, economists might note that it functions a lot like a carbon tax, and indeed the incentive structures are remarkably similar. But a Clean Energy Tax Cut jettisons the political baggage of carbon taxes in favor of a focus on, well, tax cuts. As such, it has an appeal that’s similar to that of the Sustainability-Linked Loans that are taking off in financial markets.
Nebraska is unique in being 100% public power: its utilities are public entities with elected boards, so it’s easy to see how the incentives align for utilities to pursue sales tax cuts on behalf of their customers. But a Clean Energy Tax Cut makes sense even in states like Arizona and Georgia with prominent investor-owned utilities: as regulated monopolies, those utilities are overseen by public boards that require them to pursue least-cost power. Cutting sales taxes for green power would make it easier for them to cut carbon emissions at the same time.
Clean Energy Tax Cuts could motivate red states like South Dakota and blue states like New Mexico to pursue the same long-run vision: carbon-free electricity, and a world in which regressive sales taxes on electricity are as anachronistic as sales taxes on groceries.
SEN. JOHN McCOLLISTER
YORAM BAUMAN