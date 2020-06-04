Cuomo sent sick to homes — Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — In response to Your View on May 26, do you actually know how many of those deaths are from COVID-19? Did you know that in America alone we lose approximately 60,000 to 70,000 people from the flu each year? Now since the pandemic started, there has been no mention of the flu. Why? Because the largest amount of loss is in the nursing home and care centers.
In the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, nursing homes were largely owned by the community and when the big wig companies came in and bought them out, for the most part they started hiring anything and everything without checking their credentials. Then the care for residents became less and less. The big companies did not care who was working as long as they had a body there. Shame on them!
In New York, does anyone actually believe Gov. Cuomo cared? At first when they were advised about COVID-19 Cuomo, de Blasio and Health and Human Services said, don’t need to believe what was said, “there is nothing to worry about, this is all a nothing.” You can ride a subway, train, taxi, etc. and go to concerts and other events without a worry.
So when people started dying from this COVID-19, all Cuomo could do was complain that he did not have supplies, rooms, etc.
President Donald Trump has seen to it they had masks, gowns, gloves, ventilators and all other supplies needed. He had them build another hospital, set up hospital tents, and had a big ship brought in to provide extra hospital rooms and cares. And lo and behold, what did Gov. Cuomo do? He sent those COVID-19 patients that had been hospitalized back to the nursing homes to infect more residents. Why?
He had extra beds there that were built and provided. One of the dumb comments from Cuomo’s mouth was that old people are going to die anyhow. Cuomo will be there some day. Then what? Why would he do this when this new hospital, tents and ship were available to take care of COVID-19 patients?
Now when you go to the polls this fall, who and what are you voting for?
Note: Even in February 2020, Nancy Pelosi from California was telling people there is nothing to this and the people she was among should come to Little China Town, and celebrate. You can tell they (Cuomo and Pelosi) belong to the same political party.
CLEO PFANSTIEL