NORFOLK — Here we go again.
I was driving east on Norfolk Avenue. I pulled up at 13th Street with a car ahead of me and a car behind me. The light changed and we all took off. We got to about 30 mph in about a block or so when the car behind me decided to pull into the outside lane and pass me. No problem, except just as he got in front of the car ahead of me, guess what? He decided to make a left turn. The car ahead of me slammed on his brakes to avoid running into him. I also slammed on my brakes to avoid running into the car ahead of me and he made his left turn. Question, why in God’s name didn’t he stay behind me and turn left when he got to his corner? I couldn’t believe what that guy did.
RICHARD PFEIFER