NORFOLK — A leading newspaper in the state listed how the $10 million of Omaha’s COVID-19 relief money was being spent on its city parks. Each park was listed and how much money was designated. What a great idea! So brings the question. How is/did Norfolk use its COVID relief money?

I believe it would be a great idea to publish that list in the Norfolk paper so we know how Norfolk planned to use its COVID relief money. We possibly could have done Ta-Ha-Zouka, the police department, streets, etc. Just wondering if the city would publish how it used COVID money for the betterment of Norfolk.

Riverwalk rocks?

JEAN HOPKINS

Tags

In other news

Election equation — Lester Ralston

CRETE — As we all know, elections are for every citizen to make known their opinion on the various issues and the candidates running for the various public offices within the state or nation.

COVID funds questioned — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — A leading newspaper in the state listed how the $10 million of Omaha’s COVID-19 relief money was being spent on its city parks. Each park was listed and how much money was designated. What a great idea! So brings the question. How is/did Norfolk use its COVID relief money?