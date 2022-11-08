COVID funds questioned — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — A leading newspaper in the state listed how the $10 million of Omaha’s COVID-19 relief money was being spent on its city parks. Each park was listed and how much money was designated. What a great idea! So brings the question. How is/did Norfolk use its COVID relief money?
I believe it would be a great idea to publish that list in the Norfolk paper so we know how Norfolk planned to use its COVID relief money. We possibly could have done Ta-Ha-Zouka, the police department, streets, etc. Just wondering if the city would publish how it used COVID money for the betterment of Norfolk.
Riverwalk rocks?
JEAN HOPKINS