COVID-19 predictions — Michael Kumm

WAUSA — Need some good news on COVID-19? What if I told you we were about three weeks away from the virus dramatically lessening in the state of Nebraska?
Why you ask? Here’s the math, to begin with at least 50% of the people in the state will not get tested in any case. Whether it’s due to an independent mindset, stubbornness, or lack of concern regarding the danger of the virus half the state has already made up their mind that they will never get a covid test.
In addition, there is at least 15% to 20% of the remaining population who will not get tested because the disruption caused by a positive diagnosis is too disruptive to their personal life and the people they interact with. So, take the state population, 1.9 million X 65% (the percentage of the population who will not get tested), you get 1,235,000 never testers leaving only 665,000 possible people to test.
As of today, Oct 27, 573,000 Nebraskans have been tested — leaving only 92,000 left to test. The state is averaging over 3,000 tests per day, therefore 21 days from now the state will be running out of possible people to test and as most have now come to realize “I can’t test positive if I don’t get tested.”
You can make your own conclusions regarding whether the decision to not get tested is right or wrong, but it doesn’t change the fact that a growing majority of the state has concluded that the virus itself it far less of a concern than a quarantine and contract tracing from a positive test. All that can result in lost work, your kids losing the opportunity to participate in school, sports and activities, or having your childcare arrangements lost.
The state health departments continue to try and manage the virus but the people are focused on managing quarantine and contact tracing.
The people’s motto has become “No Test = No Problems.” Therefore, positive cases will soon be fading just when the state will be panicking the most. Check back in three weeks.
MICHAEL KUMM