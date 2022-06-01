STANTON — What have Joe Biden and the Democrats done that has not been an absolute train wreck?
Examples would include the invasion of migrants on our Southern border caused by halting the building of the wall and refusing to enforce immigration laws, the remain in Mexico policy and Title 42 being threatened, crime spiking in major cities in blue states due to catch and release policies and charging no bail as seen in Los Angeles and New York where lunatic prosecutors have been elected to foster the policy that if you do the crime, you do not do the time. Criminals love them!
Biden and his followers are giving piles of money to Ukraine in support of a war against Russia without informing the American people specifically what it is going there for. Gasoline and diesel prices are at an all-time record high price along with an inflationary spiral raising the cost of all consumer goods. Now we are revisiting supply shortages of the Jimmy Carter era on items all the way from infant formula to center pivot irrigation systems.
Why do we have these shortages? We never saw this under Donald Trump. I pray every day that God will hasten the return of the wheeler dealer.
TERRY SPENCE