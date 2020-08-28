Corruption of America — Karen Hochstein

HARTINGTON — We’ve witnessed the takeover of the Democrat party by the most radical elements of their party. It has been a long time in the making. As a former Democrat, it has been really hard to watch. Make no mistake, I don’t believe the Republican party is blameless. Neither party is what it should be.
As a society, we have become detached from even the most basic of principles. If we don’t self-correct, we will destroy our country and the precious freedoms we’ve been given by those who have gone before us.
We no longer speak truth to one another. Instead, we manipulate our words to accomplish our own selfish goals. We lust after power instead of working cooperatively with one another for the welfare of all. We declare that the choice of life or death for our unborn is a choice of “health care.” We have become a culture of death. We punish some for their offenses, yet others escape their just dues. We deny the scientific proof of our sexuality, instead arrogantly assigning our own. We claim to be tolerant, yet deny others the right to be heard. We see looting, the destruction of property and violence in our streets and call it “mostly peaceful protests.” We see people defend their life and property and be charged with crime and the criminals set free. Who are we kidding?
If we remain silent, stay detached, uninvolved and are bullied into “sitting down and shutting up,” we deserve what we will get in this coming election. Those who see the radical agenda of the leftist movement in our country and say nothing are complicit in the destruction of our way of life. Freedom is only free if we continue to fight for it. I fear too many are content to trade their freedom for being taken care of by big government.
In order to make good choices when we vote this November, we need to be well informed. We should ignore the mainstream media. They have only their personal interests at heart. They no longer report the unbiased facts of news. They have turned themselves into partisan politicians in most cases.
Look instead at the candidates, their voting records, their character and values, their associations and actions. Biblical instruction would be a good source for the standard of behavior.
Most of all, let us pray for our country and its leaders. It really is a magnificent country, with mostly good, decent productive people who appreciate the opportunities freedom provides. Freedom is not free, however. It requires that we be of good will and promote the well-being of all, especially those most vulnerable among us. God Bless America!
KAREN HOCHSTEIN