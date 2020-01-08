WAUSA — Do you think Americans are tired of reading about impeachment? As a newspaper reader, I am. Do you think Americans have a right to know what is happening to the cattle industry, something that is threatening the largest industry in Nebraska? Would you rather write about something that would pique their interest and bring a big crisis to light?
Do you know what COOL is? It is Country Of Origin Labeling.
I have made a copy of the R-calf newsletter to give the Daily News some insight to what is going on. It is vital to give American farmers and ranchers a fair market value for their product.
The four largest packers account for 73% of all beef slaughter capacity in the U.S. Americans buy beef in the store that is stamped “USDA.” All that means, is that the meat was packaged in America. It’s possible that the meat in the grocery stores could have been raised, sold, slaughtered and packaged in Canada or Mexico, meat brought in, re-packaged and then stamped “USDA” on it.
Consumers have no idea which meat is from U.S. or foreign countries. Today’s consumers should be able to demand that they know where their meat is raised and slaughtered. We know where we get our blueberries from, why can’t we know where our meat comes from? Without COOL, consumers have no idea.
I am writing to you because you have a voice. We have tried to get our senators, representatives, and even our president to fight for COOL, but to no avail. The Cattlemen’s Association (which have packers on the board) are no friend to the local farmer and rancher. Their pockets are deeper than ours and can easily buy off the politicians. Our only hope is the voice of the people.
The cattle industry is the number 1 agriculture producer in America. When it comes to cattle, it is a five-time money multiplier in the local communities before it leaves. It is vital to our economy and small town Americans to fight the packer monopoly that has taken over.
Would you, for your family, buy beef raised in Canada or Mexico (where the proper sanitary standards are not emphasized)? Or would you rather enjoy American grown, true U.S.A. beef? Wouldn’t you like to be able to have the choice?
I hope I have risen your concern level and you will do some investigation and bring a serious problem to light. Let the American people know what is happening to their meat supply. Then let their voices be heard.