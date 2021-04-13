Convention needed — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — As always, but this year in particular, the excesses in Washington, D.C., have our mostly undivided attention, even though it is not an election year. So, how can we fix the enormous problems that bombard us daily in the news reports? Federal hands are in every aspect of our lives. Our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are inheriting a bankrupt nation, run by unaccountable officials, both elected and unelected!
The Solution: Article V of the Constitution enables us to call for a Convention of the States to propose constitutional amendments that will return power and liberty to the states and its citizens!
There is legislation now pending in Lincoln called LR14 that will allow Nebraska to lend its voice in the quest to limit the terms of all federal government offices, to limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and to impose fiscal restraints.
I strongly urge all concerned citizens to support LR14 by calling your senator (ours in District 19 is Sen. Mike Flood), and to attend the upcoming town hall meeting at the Norfolk Public Library on Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m., where we can become educated and empowered to save our republic!
MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL