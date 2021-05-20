Contact the manager — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — I know there are people that are definitely concerned about the replacement of the spillway and bridge on First Street and the now defunct Nebraska Avenue and the actual necessity of that project.
I have contacted Matt Wray, who is the project manager for the City of Norfolk’s Johnson Park Instream improvements, which includes the First Street Bridge replacement and removal of the low head dam.
He indicated he has received seven comments. With only seven comments, (out of a town of around 25,000 people, this is a very paltry amount).
It is apparent that either people don’t care or are totally unaware of what is happening in the city! I believe it is the latter.
There are valid concerns of this project, along with the insane idea of another roundabout at Braasch Avenue and First Street, including the making of First Street from Norfolk Avenue to Prospect Avenue a two-lane street, rather than four lanes!
While there are people that think this is a terrific idea, I believe there are many more (with common sense) that are against it!
For those concerned about this entire project, contact info for Mr. Wray is: Matthew T. Wray, Environmental Resources Specialist, Omaha District —Nebraska Regulatory Office, 8901 S. 154th St., Suite 2 Omaha, NE 68138.
His email is Matt.T.Wray@usace.army.mil.
PAULA PENNINGTON