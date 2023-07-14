Contact board members — Kami Riley

NORFOLK — I’m writing this to make the public aware of the need to share their views with the NPS Board of Education members on an issue. Last year the three new board members who were elected ran on transparency with the public and a desire to represent the parents and the taxpayers of Norfolk.
The best way for them to do their job requires a willingness from us to communicate with them and express our views.
At the July 10 meeting, the board had its first discussion of a policy that concerns the safety of girls in sports. The policy requires student participation in a female or male designated sport, to align with the sex that is shown on their birth certificate.
This means to participate in a girls sport, their birth certificate must show they were born a girl and vice versa for boys sports.
The intent of the policy is to preserve the safety and privacy of females and to allow rightful opportunities and success of females in athletics.
It’s our responsibility to let board members know our thoughts on this policy.
It’s time for us to step up and help the board members with this decision. I urge you to contact each of them during the month of July, with your thoughts.
The board makes many hard decisions every year, so please stay involved and do your part to help them represent you and do the best job they can for NPS.
KAMI RILEY