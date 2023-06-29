NORFOLK — On June 14, I sent an email to Nathan Powell, Norfolk Parks & Recreation director, asking that tarps be put over the picnic tables in Johnson Park. They have the framework for that, have covered the tables in the past, and I thought people do not need to be sitting in the sun!
His reply, a couple days later, was “Unfortunately, Johnson Park area is a construction zone and we will not be promoting its use until the construction is complete.”
Now, anyone that has driven down Oak Street or Prospect Avenue knows that there is NO construction going on in the north area of the park! The boulders, construction of the new bathroom and parking lot are to the south of that!
Kids play in the park ALL the time! Families stop and play, including on the basketball court! Children from the daycare play, schools have brought buses with children on two different occasions, and the PE teacher from Jefferson School brought those kids over for their PE classes, with running games, etc.!
So, how is this a construction zone? There is no fencing or signs, indicating it’s a construction zone! Now, the bathrooms IN the park are closed (and have been for a while) and the sign says to use the those new bathrooms!
However, there is fencing and signs to the south, supposedly blocking the new parking lot and bathrooms! This makes no sense! AND, there is large, heavy equipment a short distance from the new bathroom!
THERE is your construction zone!
Trees have been removed, including a large tree by the bathroom, whose stump shows NO signs of damage or disease! I think the city is planning ahead for a “sports court,” but I believe they are jumping the gun, as evidently they don’t have the money that the one and only bid required, on the project!
MAYBE there needs to be a couple upgrades, including sanding and painting the canopied slide/monkey bars that EVERYONE plays on (that the city engineer said would be removed because nobody plays on it! I have never seen him sitting at the park, watching what was going on!), but certainly with common sense! NOT, because one or two individuals want, want, want!
PAULA PENNINGTON