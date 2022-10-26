PAGE — The atmosphere in rural Nebraska is vibrating with the anticipated upcoming election. Candidates are out speaking in various venues all over the state.
Hearing them speak and being able to ask questions directly is the best way to know our candidates and to vote knowledgeably. The best way to do that is to attend these meetings and listen to them speak. Much is learned and much is exposed at these meetings. Leaving one such meeting last night, a line came to me from the Bible, “My people perish for lack of knowledge.” The knowledge is out there and readily available.
At one such meeting, north of O’Neill, Bob Borer, write-in candidate for governor, greatly inspired us with his testimony and his stance against the infringement of our constitutional rights.
His message was impassioned. He reminded me of a general rousing the troops.
Sherry Jones (District 6) and Elizabeth Tegtmeier (District 7) spoke together as candidates for the state school board. Two women-mothers, educators, constitutional, faith-based-who will stand to protect our children from the encroaching socialistic agenda in our education system.
Another verse, a favorite of mine, is “Strengthen the things that remain.” One way to do that is to find out all we can about the candidates, not by listening to self-supporting rhetoric and opinionated debate, but directly, by going out to hear the actual candidates as they tell their story. Go to the polls informed and knowledgeable. Vote what you know and believe.