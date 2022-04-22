Consider ‘best interests’ — Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — We live in times of vicious political incivility, not only nationally but also regionally and locally. We are now confronted with the selection of a governor for Nebraska, as well as other political officers who will serve for terms of two to four years or more in the foreseeable future. In making the decision for whom to vote, we must ask ourselves, not only what is best for the individual citizen, but what in the collective sense, is in the best interests for the state.
In the very recent past, we have witnessed the allegations, whether true or false, of sexual misconduct by Gov. Cuomo of the State of New York, resulting in his eventual resignation. In addition, we have the resignation of state Sen. Groene, because of such misconduct. Most recently we have the resignation of a sitting Nebraska Congressman due to a felony conviction regarding questionable campaign financing issues and his veracity. Whether his conviction will stand or be set aside on appeal, is at this time unknown and impertinent. The damage to the best interests of the state has been done.
Now we are faced with allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual assault by a governmental candidate by several individuals who apparently have been corroborated by disinterested or other individual witnesses as well. In addition, this candidate has categorically denied these allegations as a political “dirty trick.”
The question is not whether these allegations are true or false, as we will not know the truth of the matter until well after the election has been won or lost. In either event, the character of the candidate has been called into question, his character is tainted, and if any one or more of these allegations is true, he can only be considered a misogynist at best.
The question is: Despite the political party represented, do we want to elect a person of questionable character to serve in the highest political office of our state? I submit it is in the best interests of the State of Nebraska to avoid such a result if reasonably possible, as we have other viable and qualified candidates available!
CHARLES W. BALSIGER