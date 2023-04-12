...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL
OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston,
Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming,
Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders,
Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline,
Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 21 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&