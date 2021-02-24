Congressman was right — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I found the recent letter writer’s comments (Vote questioned about Congressman Adrian Smith) in the Daily News to be off base. Since that time, much new information has come out that changes the direction of the actions that day. Of course the bottom line is the vote itself. Obviously Congressmam Adrian Smith was in tune with the majority of Nebraska.
The honesty of the election was at that time a real concern — and actually still is.
Much more is coming to light regarding the election. His concerns were hardly irrelevant. As for showboating, saying Congressman Smith was showboating is laughable, nor was he pandering to his base. He is one of the most stable, consistent voices in Washington.
Overall I believe Nebraska’s Third District is proud to have him representing us. Just wondering if more people think more in Congress should have been questioning the Electoral College Vote? Like what we’re seeing in the way our country is going?
BETTY PALMER