Conflict of interest — Terry Spence

STANTON — Tucker Carlson of Fox News has reported that certain congresswomen who are in support of canceling student loan debt actually have large amounts of student loan debt themselves. Alexandria Acasio Cortez of New York has $50,000 in student loan debt as does Rashida Taleeb of Michigan.
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has $100,000 in student loan debt and another congresswoman who I haven’t heard of but will from now on, has $250,000 in student loan debt. The last time I checked, these are blatant examples of conflict of interest that voters in their districts need to be aware of. I might also note that these congresswomen are all Democrats.
I would implore both houses that they do not pass legislation canceling student loan debt. Make these former students and present students accountable for the more than $1 trillion dollars they owe! MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE