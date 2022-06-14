Committee is a ‘sham’ — Terry Spence

STANTON — As the Jan. 6 committee proceeding drags on, we are reminded that not one of the protesters was armed. They didn’t cause the death of anyone amid the false claims that five police officers were killed by the protesters. The false claim that one of the officers was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by a protester is a flat out lie. That officer died of a stroke that was not caused by blunt force trauma, which was determined by the coroner in D.C.
On the other side, Ashli Babbit, a protester who like all of them was unarmed, was shot and killed by a police officer. The so called committee never talks about her because they don’t care about the human life of a Republican or a conservative.
Ashli’s death does not fit the Democrat’s agenda, which has nothing to do with fact finding. The goal of this “committee” is to prevent Trump from running for president in 2024. Liz Cheyney and Adam Kinsinger are the only two Republicans on this sham production. Liz is a Never Trumper who is on a mission to destroy him, so bitter that her seat in the House is in jeopardy. Adam is not running for re-election.
The man who incited the so-called riot has never been arrested, despite his picture in the video being run time and again on Fox news and his name is known. Many of the so called rioters remain in jail with no bail. What ever happened to presumption of innocence? What ever happened to habeas corpus?
Nancy Pelosi’s job, among other jobs at which she fails, is to protect the Capitol. Donald Trump had 20,000 troops ready to protect the Capitol that day but neither Pelosi nor the mayor of D.C. would accept them. The Democrats planned for all of this to happen and they are totally accountable for everything that happened on that day.
What I want to see is a committee on un-American activities in the 574 riots that took place during the Summer of 2020 in the burning, looting, injuring and killing in major American cities at the hands of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Democrats waste time and the taxpayers’ money on this Jan. 6 sham while ignoring illegal immigration, run away inflation caused by wreckless spending, spiking crime in American cities, putting lives in jeopardy by abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, a war by Russia on Ukraine that should have been prevented and on and on it goes. MAGA.
TERRY SPENCE