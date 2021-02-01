Commend columnist — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — I would like to commend Lee Hulm for his excellent column that appeared in the Jan. 21 edition of the Norfolk Daily News. In the Jan. 23 edition, I read the letter that trashed Mr. Hulm’s column. The author ends his letter with the words quoting, “I would even suggest that Mr. Hulm has forfeited his right to regularly appear as a columnist.”

I have never read such an appalling and arrogant letter in my life time. This was on an opinion page. As I read your entire letter I have to wonder what makes you think that you have the right to suggest what a newspaper publisher should or should not print. I know you are blasting the columnists on the right, especially Mr. Hulm. I also read the colunmnists on the left and I don’t always like what I read either, but it’s on the opinion page and everyone has the right to their opinion.

Did you know that hundreds of affidavits were signed by Republicans that proved there was fraud in counting the ballots in the questionable states that have mostly Democratic governors? And as for President Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, was he bribed with enough money to say what they wanted him to? Why did he resign a few days later? Why did President Trump call Washington “THE SWAMP?”

Did you know that President Biden is lying when he says he knows nothing about his son, Hunter’s business dealings with Ukraine and China? There are pictures and Hunter’s lap top to prove otherwise. Did you know that Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell was involved with a Chinese spy? Did you know that the riot that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was planned? We have yet to find out who instigated it. Did you know that the Steele dossier was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton to spy on the Trump campaign in the 2016 election trying to tie him to Russia? The Mueller investigation hired by the Democrats proved to be nothing but a witch hunt.

Scripture tells us to pluck the log from our own eye before we look for the speck in our neighbor’s eye. In other words, get the facts before you spout off. Millions of Americans, including Democrats, believe the 2020 election was rigged.

NORMA KNAPP

