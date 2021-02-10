Columnist nailed it — Millie Ridder

MADISON — Oh, thank you, Christine Flowers for your column on Jan. 29 (The sins of the technical Catholics). Thank you for standing up for LIFE from conception. Our country and our world will never be gifted with true love of country and each other until we give up this horrendous belief on abortion from conception to full term. God is a good God! He’s a fair God! He loves his people! But, he gifted a woman with a baby in her womb. ... By her actions! Being God as he is, he wanted this baby. He had plans for this baby from conception to grow, and love and be a true child of God! Someday, perhaps he would be a scientist to invent a cure for an ailment or our next president.
So thanks to former President Donald Trump for working so hard to get us back to God’s wishes for the sacredness of LIFE in the unborn, from conception to nine months later! He practiced as a good Christian, knowing we have to honor, love, respect our God who gives us a road to eternal happiness through obeying his laws.
President Joe Biden is not a true Christian, promoting this falsehood of “the right to abortion.” If people do not want to conceive, please keep your pants on.
I love our country, our God and our life that he gave us in conception.
MILLIE RIDDER