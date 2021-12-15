Cleaning up America — Jim Mohl

NORFOLK — Does anyone remember Ethyl? If you are under 40 likely you do not. In 1921, it was discovered that tetraethyl lead added to gasoline significantly reduced engine knock. So in 1923 GM, DuPont and Standard Oil formed Ethyl Gasoline Corp.
By the 1940s, dangerous amounts of lead were being found in the atmosphere. Greenland ice sheet evidence showed no lead in the atmosphere pre-1923. Finally in 1970, the Clean Air Act was passed and leaded gas was banned in 1986. Almost immediately, lead levels in the blood of American’s dropped 80%.
Same story with DDT. We almost lost our national bird before it was banned. Look how many eagles there are now.
To quote Aldo Leopold: A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.
JIM MOHL