Clean up after your dog — Terry Hall

NORFOLK — I recently became a dog owner through adoption and thought it would be a fun experience for my dog and I to visit the dog park at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. I was appalled at the amount of feces laying all over, even though there are poop bags provided and a sign to clean up after your animal.
This is a special place the city has provided for dog owners to take their dogs for exercise, play and socialization with other dogs. I went out again with my poop scoop and bucket to clean up what others could not do so that my dog as well as other dogs can have fun in a safe and healthy environment.
Let’s all work together as responsible dog owners to help our best friends have fun without the messes that can cause illness to them.
Thank you from a dog lover.
TERRY HALL