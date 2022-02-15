Clean up after your dog — Terry Hall

NORFOLK — I recently became a dog owner through adoption and thought it would be a fun experience for my dog and I to visit the dog park at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. I was appalled at the amount of feces laying all over, even though there are poop bags provided and a sign to clean up after your animal.

This is a special place the city has provided for dog owners to take their dogs for exercise, play and socialization with other dogs. I went out again with my poop scoop and bucket to clean up what others could not do so that my dog as well as other dogs can have fun in a safe and healthy environment.

Let’s all work together as responsible dog owners to help our best friends have fun without the messes that can cause illness to them.

Thank you from a dog lover.

TERRY HALL

Need rent help — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — The paper says Nebraska is proposing to pay renters and homeowners each $30,000 to catch up on unpaid housing payments and the program will continue through 2025. Of course there are restrictions. If you earned more than $84,000 last year, you don’t qualify, but $80,000 is OK.

Apology, more thoughts — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — I have to issue an apology to Shane Clausen, our previous ward councilman (Ward 1-4), as I thought he HAD voted for changes to First Street and Braasch Avenue! I was WRONG! He DIDN’T vote against this ridiculous change, because he wasn’t even present at that meeting, because of illness!

Ice rink considered — Steve Geary

NORFOLK — In regards to the recent letter to the editor wishing there was an indoor ice and roller skating rink in Norfolk: For your information, city officials have been discussing the idea of constructing a large building to possibly fit two indoor ice rinks and other sporting/recreational…

Found cartoon offensive — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — I found the cartoon on the editorial page on Feb. 3 very offensive. Is that a (cartoon) you have to accept? I would hope that in the future, if you see something that would be offensive to members of the Norfolk Community, you would delete it. I am not from Mexico but have dear fri…