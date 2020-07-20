WAYNE — Since the revelation of Nebraska’s great wind energy potential, major corporations have flocked to our state looking to invest in this abundant natural resource. Left and right, more and more private businesses are looking to invest in and operate solely by clean energy.

In the past five years, Nebraska has added Facebook, Adobe, Smucker’s, Hormel Foods, and more to the list of private businesses who have chosen to invest in our state, specifically because of our great wind energy potential. And, with their investment, they have brought millions of dollars in local revenue with them — supporting major projects like Rattlesnake Creek Wind Project and Plum Creek Wind Energy, both in Northeast Nebraska.

These two wind farms created a total investment of nearly $500 million. That is money Dixon and Wayne counties never had coming in before; and without the investment from private corporations, it would not have been possible. Take the brand-new Facebook data center in Papillion as an example. This facility was nonexistent before. Now, it has created nearly 200 permanent jobs, is powered entirely by local, clean energy, and has poured millions of dollars into the local economy. And, let’s face it, without Nebraska’s abundant clean energy potential, Facebook would have gone somewhere else.

Keeping the door open to growing Nebraska’s clean energy industry could be a game changer for our entire state and shows a promising future for becoming a national leader in the renewable energy market.

ADAM SMITH

Tags

In other news

Clean energy investments — Adam Smith

WAYNE — Since the revelation of Nebraska’s great wind energy potential, major corporations have flocked to our state looking to invest in this abundant natural resource. Left and right, more and more private businesses are looking to invest in and operate solely by clean energy.

Declaring independence — Andy Long

LINCOLN — When it comes to the 2020 election, we’re nearing the end of the beginning. The window to request a November mail-in ballot opened this week. There are more polls to digest every day.

Don’t be ‘gullible’ — Lawrence Comas

NORFOLK — “Socialist,” i.e. Communist, politicians lie brazenly to their gullible followers. All politicians lie to a degree because they have contempt for their followers, and have no faith in these characters’ ability to handle the truth.

Thankful for sheriff — Gilbert Morfeld

STANTON — I can only say to those folks who are angry because their child received a ticket for minor in possession or you received a call that your vehicle was being towed and you would need to identify the vehicle to pick it up: When your anger is over, fall on your knees and thank God you…

The ‘Good Life’ — Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — As a young man back on the farm in the early 1950s, there was always something to do. The neighbor, Mr. Clark, wanted help removing a big old stump in his way. We began digging around the stump. Digging deep and exposing these large roots, we worked when we had time over a period o…

Employees, customer help out — Donna Jensen

NORFOLK — This is a thank you letter to the employees and a customer at Dollar Tree. I tripped and fell and they immediately came to my aid and helped me up. My heartfelt thanks to these people. Good to know there are still people who care. God bless each and every one of you.