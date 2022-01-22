Choose life — Marge Schlautman

HOWELLS — January is “Respect for All Life” month, a time to reflect on the past 49 years in which over 65 million babies have been killed through legalized abortion.
After 49 years of an ongoing fight to save lives from this savage scourge, the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn this law and allow each state to decide how to deal with this issue — Pro-Life or Pro-Death.
Please pray for the Supreme Court justices, so that they truly study this law and choose life.
This may be the last chance for a Pro-Life victory for the unborn and their moms and dads.
In reality, WE all have a responsibility to make a difference in how the judges may vote. The decision is in their hands. Our hands need to be in prayer and action. Many, many prayers and sacrifices, self-denials and mass offerings for JUSTICE and an end to this scourge.
Action: Pray for those brave enough to attend the March for Life in Washington D.C. National news will not cover it. Maybe they’ll cover the Pro-Death side. Jan. 22, 1973, the day abortion became legal to KILL the unborn. Wouldn’t it be a miracle if this Jan. 22 was the day of FREEDOM for the unborn?
Action: Join the “Nebraska Walk for Life” on Jan. 29 at the Nebraska State Capital at 10 a.m. After hearing opening remarks, all will walk from the Capitol to the UNL Student Union, where keynote speaker Ashley Bratcher wil address the crowd. Ashley starred in a true story, “Unplanned,” despite being told that Hollywood would blacklist her for doing an openly Pro-Life film. Her witness should be very interesting and informative.
Action: Pray at an abortion chamber either in Omaha or Lincoln. This could be the time you change the life of a woman and her unborn child, to give life not death.
Again, it is everyone’s responsibility to respect all life. Some would fight to save the life of an animal. Isn’t the value of a human life more important? There is forgiveness, healing, and hope for ALL!
Only God can reward you for your efforts. I can only thank you and ask God to bless you.
Prayer warrior,
MARGE SCHLAUTMAN