BEEMER — Santa Claus or Jesus?

Did Santa Claus create this vast universe with all the stars and galaxies? Jesus did. Colossians 1:15-17.

Did Santa Claus come to earth as a little baby? Born in a manger because there was no room in the inn? Jesus did. Luke 2: 6-7.

Did Santa Claus suffer and die a horrible and shameful death so that we can have all of our filthy sins forgiven? Jesus did. Luke 24: 46-47.

Did Santa Claus return from heaven to live forever? Jesus did. Luke 24: 51.

Did Santa Claus promise that when he returned that he would take all of us who believe in him to live with him forever?

Jesus did.

For myself, I’ll choose Jesus.

AL ERB

Keep helmet law — Brian Ortner

LINCOLN — A coalition of organizations has announced strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways.

How to sleep better — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — It’s been a while since I sent a letter to the paper. With this letter, I may be able to help someone with their sleep. I have not been able to go to bed and sleep five or six hours a night for years.

Paying it forward — Harriet Coble

NORFOLK — I want to thank the kind lady who paid for my groceries that left before I got her name. Your kindness is appreciated and I will pay this forward. There are many angels among us.