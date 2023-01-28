BEEMER — Santa Claus or Jesus?
Did Santa Claus create this vast universe with all the stars and galaxies? Jesus did. Colossians 1:15-17.
Did Santa Claus come to earth as a little baby? Born in a manger because there was no room in the inn? Jesus did. Luke 2: 6-7.
Did Santa Claus suffer and die a horrible and shameful death so that we can have all of our filthy sins forgiven? Jesus did. Luke 24: 46-47.
Did Santa Claus return from heaven to live forever? Jesus did. Luke 24: 51.
Did Santa Claus promise that when he returned that he would take all of us who believe in him to live with him forever?
Jesus did.
For myself, I’ll choose Jesus.
AL ERB