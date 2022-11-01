Choose GOP candidates — Rick Benson

NORFOLK — I support the Republican Party’s involvement to be active in the nonpartisan races such as the Norfolk School Board. When you see that the state Democratic leader has put out its program to turn rural Nebraska from a RED state to a blue state, you need to listen. Did you know that there are over 700 Democrats holding elected office in the State of Nebraska, mostly in nonpartisan races when they can hide their agendas and their party affiliation. There is a stark difference in what Democrats believe and Republicans believe.
One major area of concern is education. The Democrats have pushed resolutions of support for CRT, gender identity, transsexual ideals and other topics of controversy with parents. You say it cannot happen in the Norfolk Public Schools. Guess again.
Look on the Nebraskademocrats.org website. You will find the names of two Norfolk School Board members whom they say they fund and support — Jake Claussen and Leann Widhalm.
These two Democrats have supported the position of fighting any attempts to reduce school funding from the state, this also is the Democratic position and the position of the State Teachers Association. This reduced funding is called school choice. This will be the tool that parents will have to hold school boards accountable if enacted by the Legislature this year.
These two say they do not support CRT, transgender in our school but then write checks of sponsorship to the Pride festival or, if you were honest, they would call it the Gay Pride Festival. How can parents believe their words when their actions show differently?
I hope the voters hold these school board members accountable and support the Madison County Republican Party endorsed candidates for the Norfolk School Board — Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon.
Do your part! VOTE Nov. 8.
RICK BENSON