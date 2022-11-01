Choose GOP candidates — Rick Benson

NORFOLK — I support the Republican Party’s involvement to be active in the nonpartisan races such as the Norfolk School Board. When you see that the state Democratic leader has put out its program to turn rural Nebraska from a RED state to a blue state, you need to listen. Did you know that there are over 700 Democrats holding elected office in the State of Nebraska, mostly in nonpartisan races when they can hide their agendas and their party affiliation. There is a stark difference in what Democrats believe and Republicans believe.

One major area of concern is education. The Democrats have pushed resolutions of support for CRT, gender identity, transsexual ideals and other topics of controversy with parents. You say it cannot happen in the Norfolk Public Schools. Guess again.

Look on the Nebraskademocrats.org website. You will find the names of two Norfolk School Board members whom they say they fund and support — Jake Claussen and Leann Widhalm.

These two Democrats have supported the position of fighting any attempts to reduce school funding from the state, this also is the Democratic position and the position of the State Teachers Association. This reduced funding is called school choice. This will be the tool that parents will have to hold school boards accountable if enacted by the Legislature this year.

These two say they do not support CRT, transgender in our school but then write checks of sponsorship to the Pride festival or, if you were honest, they would call it the Gay Pride Festival. How can parents believe their words when their actions show differently?

I hope the voters hold these school board members accountable and support the Madison County Republican Party endorsed candidates for the Norfolk School Board — Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon.

Do your part! VOTE Nov. 8.

RICK BENSON

Tags

In other news

Get informed — Jeff Prather

MADISON — To the voters of the City of Madison. Please check into the facts of the city actions. There is and has been a lot of rumors about our city mayor, with the biggest being about our nursing home.

Vote no Nov. 8 — Marlin Pospisil

NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.

It's simple math — Jerry Dziowgo

NORFOLK — The upcoming bond issues for investment in Norfolk has many things to consider in which I am no expert. I do know first off: Our law enforcement needs our support so they can do their jobs safely. Safety to our community is a priority in this bond issue.

Left wondering — Gina Lindsay

NORFOLK — Ben Temple is running for a position on the NPPD Board of Directors. He has mailed a flyer asking for the public’s vote to most if not all residents in the area he would be representing. In the mailer he touts his experience in the solar and nuclear industries, as well as experienc…

Need accountability — Rod Wilke

NORFOLK — Where has the city administration and city government irresponsibly squandered the $1.50 per $100 we (and our invited visitors) have spent in Norfolk for nearly 20 years? That tax-charge increased to $2 per $100 spent for three years within the same time period. This sales tax inco…

Choose GOP candidates — Rick Benson

NORFOLK — I support the Republican Party’s involvement to be active in the nonpartisan races such as the Norfolk School Board. When you see that the state Democratic leader has put out its program to turn rural Nebraska from a RED state to a blue state, you need to listen. Did you know that …

Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make in…

Should have been split — Mary O'Brien

NORFOLK — The $32 million proposed for the indoor aquatic center is an outrageous number and ask for the citizens of Norfolk to accept. It is nearly half the ask of the $68 million ballot question. Amounting to $110 million in 20 years, the aquatic center’s total cost is over $50 million.

Water is the priority — Robert Huntley

NORFOLK — What should be the biggest concern of all the voters of Nebraska is the quality and quantity of our water. We are poisoning our water with all the chemicals that we are applying on our soils that are causing major health issues. We are also using too much water, significantly reduc…