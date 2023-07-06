NORFOLK — With summer well underway, a booming social media industry that pressures individuals to always wear the newest trends, and a potential recession looming over the public, cutting corners on costs for clothing is a goal for all of us.

However, should those savings come at the cost of the well-being of others? This is a question we should all ask ourselves before shopping on Shein or Temu. The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party just released their findings on these ecommerce sites in “Fast Fashion and the Uyghur Genocide: Interim Findings.” I implore everyone to give it a read before making the decision to purchase their items.

While there are too many instances of human rights violations to detail within a 250-word limit, the conclusion of the Select Committee’s research summarizes it best: “These initial and interim findings — which reveal Temu’s failure to maintain even the façade of a meaningful compliance program, and the true scale of both Shein and Temu’s use of the de minimis provision — raise serious concerns about the continued presence of products made with forced labor contaminating American imports.”

ALLISON LAMBERT

