KEARNEY — Have you ever been so fortunate to love a child with a disability? I have and let me tell you it is the most incredible love. I suspect the 11 Nebraska senators who filibustered LB376 have never had the opportunity to experience such a love.

LB376 was a bill brought before the Nebraska Legislature recently. It would have given 850 families access to the developmental disability wavier and hundreds of other Nebraska families access to a family support waiver. This waiver would have provided a yearly monetary amount to help with the cost of raising a child with a disability. It passed with 100% in the first round, but in the second round 11 senators suddenly decided that children with disabilities are not a high priority.

Do you know what the cost of raising one child with a disability is? My son was born with spina bifida. During his first year of life his medical bills totaled over $300,000. He’s 2 1/2 now and the cost hasn’t gone away. Private insurance doesn’t pay for missed time at work, gas for appointments, all medical supplies, etc, but somehow, we still have to put food on the table and a roof over our heads.

Loving a child with a disability far outweighs the cost of raising one, but LB376 would have given us some room to breathe. Does your senator like to watch Nebraskan families suffocate?

BRITTANY SCHUSTER

Children with disabilities — Brittany Schuster

Helpful people — Myron and Alma Brewer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — On May 26, my husband and I were in Norfolk to pick up a dog. We were to meet the seller at the main entrance to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. We arrived and I did not think we were at the right entrance. I flagged down a young man and he told me where the right entrance was, and …

Ready for next year — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — We did it! The Convention of States Project application, LR14 was successfully revived on a vote of 30-14 from a motion made by Sen. Mike Flood. This motion “suspended the rules” that exist to put life back into LR14.

Apron remembered — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — Recently I was going through some items when I came upon this poem. It is called “The Tale of Grandma’s Apron” and the author is Charlotte Nordeen. I think it is appropriate now.

Override the veto — Nathan Beacom

LYONS — Last week, the Nebraska Legislature, on a vote of 33-11, approved Legislative Bill 108, which would temporarily expand the gross income eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to better support working families. Another bill, Legislative Bill 306, passed …

Too many details — Norma Moreland

O’NEILL — I have been a subscriber for at least 50 years to the Norfolk Daily News. In the past two years, and even lately, I’m horrified of the smut articles of sex offenders. Really, do you think the readers want to know each act?

Services for all children — Laura Ishmael

ELKHORN — In the Nebraska Legislature recently, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.

Do better, Nebraska — Leah Janke

ELKHORN — The Family Support Waiver is critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle to financially provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs.