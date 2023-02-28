Cherish the flag — Dwaine Bockelmann

PIERCE — Some years ago, Johnny Cash had a song called, “Ragged Old Flag.” In it, an old man sat on a bench at the courthouse and explained to a young man that though the town flag was tattered and torn, there was a story behind each one of those scars.
Today, I am becoming an old man, circling the drain. When I drive around, I see a lot of ragged old flags, but see no reason for it, but apathy.
For those of us who have served, I would wager that no matter that no matter what time of service, branch, or definition of experience would keep the vast majority of us from doing it all over again.
This God-blessed country has gone through (heck) and high water many times and has always come back better for it. Now many of us have serious reservations and have a foreboding fear of “hard times” ahead.
It is gratifying to see the patriotism displayed with all the flags being flown. I would ask that the pride we had the first day we hoisted “Old Glory” not be forgotten to just fly away in the wind. Remember what she’s given and done for you.
Love her, cherish her, and don’t let her become just a ragged old flag.
DWAINE BOCKELMANN