TILDEN — My guess is that most of the readers of this letter would agree we have a disaster at our southern border. I hope you will read something I just read in a little monthly publication sent out by a prestigious college in Hillsdale, Michigan:
In 2005, then Sen. Barack Obama said, “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”
In 2009, Chuck Schumer said: “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple ... People who enter the United States without permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally.”
Wait, there’s more.
In 2006, then Sen. Joe Biden said: “Let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons — hear me, tons — of everything from byproducts from methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin, and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”
Hillsdale College’s publication “Imprimis” has over 5,900,000 readers monthly. The above information was adapted from a speech delivered on July 22 at Hillsdale College by Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the publication. Mark Morgan has a long list of credentials listed also in said publication.
Hillsdale College has been pursuing truth and defending liberty since 1844.