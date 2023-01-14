Changing history? — Randall Rothchild

HOUSTON — The U.S. Department of Defense is in the process of renaming bases and installations and removing statuary and renaming streets and buildings because a U.S. Congressional Committee “mandated” it do so as codified in the 2021 Defense Authorization Act. Among the bases to be renamed are the famed Forts of Lee, Benning and Bragg — all named after Confederate generals. And that’s just for starters.
The move is yet another step in pretending the Civil War never happened and virtue-signaling by leftist politicians prompted by the self-flagellation resulting from the George Floyd death and now happily accommodated and promoted by our increasingly woke Department of Defense.
None of the Armed Services are immune to the name-changing frenzy. For example, one of the 17 Ticonderoga-class Cruisers in service, the USS Chancellorsville, CG-52, will be renamed (TBA). Why? Because the ship’s name supposedly “celebrates” a Confederate victory in the Civil War.
An outnumbered Confederate Army (by 2:1) met up against the Union Army commanded by General Hooker near Fredericksburg, Virginia, in May of 1863. The end result, mostly through Lee’s strategic leadership was Hooker’s Army was forced to retreat. But not before 17,000 plus casualties were inflicted by the Confederacy (compared to 11,000 losses of their own). I hardly think the loss of 28,000 Americans is cause for “celebration.” Rather, it is an acknowledgement of the folly of our actions and, in my view solemnly honors all those who fell during that week of armed conflict. It is an appropriate recognition of our past.
And so it was that in 1987, over 120 years later, a U.S. Navy combatant, the USS Chancellorsville was named and commissioned. The name was not to honor the “Confederacy.” It was named in honor of all those who lost their lives in that battle; a battle that preceded the bloody battle of Gettysburg by a matter of weeks. By the way, a sister ship, CG-64, is the USS Gettysburg was commissioned two years later. It is apparently OK to name a combatant after that battle, presumably because the right side “won.” (Never mind the body count was 23,000 Union to 28,000 Confederates.)
The name changes are purported to be “healing” and “restorative.” Heal what exactly? The myth of “systemic racism” was allowed to take root following the Floyd death and there were few politicians with guts enough to stand up and fight against the establishment of such propaganda. Instead, most bent over backwards in cowardly appeasement, a trend that continues.
Shelby Foote once opined that an American can’t truly understand America without an understanding of the Civil War; not just its causes but its costs and aftermath and consequences. It was a pivotal event in our nation’s history that too many politicians and pacifist military “leaders” today pretend never occurred. The ostrich’s head-in-the sand comes to mind.
RANDALL ROTHCHILD