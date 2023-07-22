Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part letter from a former member of the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
* * *
Go to the LENRD’s website and look at the archived meeting minutes. You will find in the May 2018 meeting minutes a request by the chairman for a motion and a second to request a closed session to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual, involving issues relating to the NRD personnel and the board of directors. It then states the closed session will also discuss investigative proceedings regarding allegations relating to the NRD personnel and other personnel matters. I will make no comment in regard to what occurred in that closed session. You can look at the June 2018 meeting minutes and see that as part of roll call there is listed a vacancy for Subdistrict 1.
I wish to thank director Melissa Temple for her courage in filing her complaint and following through with it to require the executive board to deal with it publicly. Perhaps if some of us former directors had her courage five years ago, we wouldn’t be here today. Unfortunately, the poor behavior and attitudes go far beyond disparaging comments toward a fellow director. It also included harassment of staff, including the former general manger. But there are other issues as well.
During 2020 the LENRD was conducting public meetings via Zoom. One of those involved a presentation on the health impacts of high nitrates in drinking water. After the presentation, one of the current directors opined that this whole nitrate issue isn’t really that big of a deal because it mostly involved women and children. During another meeting, after a vote on increasing the amount of funding for the City of Randolph’s project to remove a large part of the community from the 100-year floodplain, the same director made the comment to me that he was glad the vote didn’t pass because he didn’t want to give them any more money, but he had to vote for it because they were customers that had bought a truck from him.
Then there’s a previous chairperson who’s still a director and never revealed the fact to the LENRD that he also serves on the Husker Ag Ethanol Board. And then the chairperson violated the very rules he helped adopt to limit irrigation allocations and then asked for a public hearing to appeal the penalty. And during a recent committee meeting, he suggested that the limit be removed even though the very thought of him making that motion is a clear conflict of interest as someone who violated that very rule and is now subject to the penalty imposed against him by the board back in December. He and other existing directors have made many comments over the past few years that make it clear they are more interested in protecting their own interests and their neighbor’s interests rather than those of the public by protecting our natural resources, property and lives.
The result is a failure to pass a water quality area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties, even though the NRD rules clearly state that the levels of nitrate are high enough to trigger a set of rules that would help educate producers to the existing levels and work on reducing them before more stringent restrictions would take place as what exists in Pierce County. There also has been a failure to provide a project to assist the City of Battle Creek with its floodplain concerns. This has been an ongoing discussion for over 15 years, and past boards have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars looking at all options and then finally finding funding that would pay for the project. And yet if you watch the meetings this past year, several current directors have made statements that they won’t accept the findings of the experts they have hired to study the problem and find the solution. All while their friends in the crowd clap and cheer at their statements. The continued behavior not only reflects poorly on some directors, but it has dire consequences for the public. Hopefully the next election brings about needed change.
JOEL HANSEN