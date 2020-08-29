Change needed — Marcia Kominksy Wallen

LINCOLN — It’s time for a change in Washington. For over a decade, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents’ interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize Social Security and increase the cost of prescription drugs.

It’s time we send someone to Washington with Nebraska values, like Kate Bolz. Kate grew up on her family’s farm and recently passed one of the most significant tax cuts in Nebraska’s history. I hope you’ll join me in supporting her in November.

MARCIA KOMINSKY WALLEN

Corruption of America — Karen Hochstein

HARTINGTON — We’ve witnessed the takeover of the Democrat party by the most radical elements of their party. It has been a long time in the making. As a former Democrat, it has been really hard to watch. Make no mistake, I don’t believe the Republican party is blameless. Neither party is wha…

Duty to speak up Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — Without specifying the particulars of every protest that has occurred since the unfortunate death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the resulting Black Lives Matter protests, it is apparent from news coverage that many of these protests in various cities and communities throughou…

Helpful Hadar couple — Helen Ortmann

WISNER — I want to thank the young couple from Hadar who helped me out on a recent Saturday coming home to Wisner from Norfolk mid-morning from the Farmers’ Market at Norfolk. I had car problems.

Do what is right — Raymond Moser

NORFOLK — We appreciate the great letters in the Daily News recently. They remind us to shout it out for the USA, display our flag, that all lives matter, and we support all police and all law enforcement. On displaying our American flag, Mike Ditka, the great football coach, said it best, “…

Misses wife — Al Erb

BEEMER — I lost my beautiful wife of 67 years a short time ago and I miss her so. How I wish that I would have appreciated her more, would have hugged her, told her I loved her, complimented her more. I don’t know if I ever did — shame on me.

Supports state senator — Brad Brooks

NORFOLK — I firmly believe it’s time for a change in Washington. For over a decade, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents’ interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize Social Security and increase prescription drugs’ cost. It’s time we send someone …

New road ‘superb’ — Laurie Baumert

NORFOLK — The opening of Benjamin Avenue from Victory Road to Highway 35 was better than expected. That poor two-lane “road” limped along for years. Those who traveled it daily would agree.

Standing with extremists? — Joseph Dodson

LINCOLN — Recent reports show that Democrat Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan is similar to New York socialist Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s Green New Deal. After all, AOC is co-chairing a task force on Biden’s campaign to help unify Bernie Sanders “progressives” under Biden.