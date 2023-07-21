Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part letter from a former member of the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
* * *
Apparently past poor behavior still continues by various members of the LENRD Board of Directors. As someone who served on this very board for the past 16 years I was disappointed but not surprised to read recently the LENRD press release where the executive board found no violation of the code of decorum complaint filed by director Melissa Temple, even though it was reported there were witnesses to corroborate what was in the complaint against Subdistrict 2 director Scott Clausen by the Norfolk Daily News. As director Jay Korth stated in an interview recently in the same newspaper, this has become a good ol’ boys club. But that’s been the case for a while now.
I’m quite familiar with the code of decorum and its purpose because as chairperson, I was the one who authored the very document based upon what had been adopted by my own place of employment. It came about in response to a complaint brought to me by a spouse of a woman who claimed she had been harassed by a former director from Subdistrict 1. After interviews with both parties, it was clear that while both agreed upon the nature of the conversation that took place between them, one party felt it was inappropriate given the relationship while the other did not. At that point, to avoid litigation against the NRD, it was determined by the complainant that, should the NRD adopt the document spelling out that any future interactions of that nature were indeed inappropriate and have the potential for disciplinary action against the elected official, that would satisfy the concerns and the complaint would be dropped. It also hopefully opened the eyes of those of us elected to serve the public to be more aware of our behavior and how it could impact others.
Then in early 2018 at the LENRD annual awards banquet, several more inappropriate behaviors happened by the same former director. I personally witnessed three of the events, which included inappropriate comments, inappropriate physical contact and inappropriate contact to a female’s posterior with a foreign object. I later learned through conversations with staff members and other directors outside of an official open or closed board meeting that there were other transgressions as well that I did not witness.
During that spring, there were many discussions between directors and others behind the scenes on how to deal with this issue and the code of decorum that we had adopted because of this very individual who had now victimized various women. While I cannot disclose any of the discussion from closed sessions, what I will share was from individual discussions with other directors that year and a few staff members outside of any official meetings.
I was no longer on the executive board so I had no knowledge of discussions involving the former director or the district’s legal counsel. I did become aware of other episodes of harassment and assault that I had not witnessed during the same banquet. I also learned the district was attempting to get the victims to sign a document that if the former director resigned quietly they would not pursue any legal action and keep their complaints confidential. Along with some other directors, I found this unacceptable, as in our minds the district was again victimizing the very victims we should have been protecting. At that point, a few of us drafted our own letter to the former director telling him he should resign. We had eight directors sign that letter, which was a majority. I spoke personally with two directors still on the board who refused to sign that letter. Another director who had circulated the letter for signatures told me that he presented the letter to the district’s legal counsel. That issue never did come before the board in an open session, and it’s the only time in my 16 years that a director left office in mid-term without passing away or without a letter of resignation accepted by the board by roll call vote.
JOEL HANSEN