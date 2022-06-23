WAKEFIELD — Why is there so much crime and killings? Taking a quote from Barry Brown, minister of our U.S. Senate, when asked, “How can we stop these killings?” He replied, “Practice Proverbs 22:6. Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Parents, (even a single parent) should teach children from little on, wrong and right, kindness and love. Take them to Sunday school and church, where they will be taught the 10 Commandments. It all starts in the home! Guns don’t kill people — people kill people.

JANELLE NELSON

