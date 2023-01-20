Every year across the United States, nearly 60,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients. During National CRNA Week this Jan. 22-28, we educate our communities about who we are and what we do — from advocating for transformative wins in healthcare policy to saving lives and advancing patient care.

This year, we reflect on our long history as the first providers of anesthesia since 1863. Nurses first provided anesthesia on the battlefields of the American Civil War. During World War I, nurse anesthetists became the predominant providers of anesthesia care to wounded soldiers on the front lines.

Today, CRNAs have full practice authority in every branch of the military and are the primary providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel as the sole anesthesia providers on forward surgical teams, on the front lines, on navy ships, and for aircraft evacuation teams around the globe.  

Nebraska is a predominately rural state with 62 critical access hospitals where CRNAs provide 100% of anesthesia services. Our skills allow patients to receive surgical, obstetrical, and pain management close to home.

As members of one of America’s most trusted professions, CRNAs have served on the front lines of patient care from the beginning, and we continue to answer the call to help keep Nebraska patients healthy and safe. Please join the 600+ CRNAs in Nebraska in celebrating National CRNA Week! Visit neana.org to learn more about CRNAs in Nebraska.

LAURA FRAYND

President-elect

Nebraska Association of

Nurse Anesthetists

