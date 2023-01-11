Cart before the horse? — Don Gartner

NORFOLK — So, a few weeks ago most of the local news media made public that the ex-manager of North Fork Area Transit was going to be sought after with regard to using hundreds of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds for personal expenditures.
Is it just me, or do you think this gentleman should have been sought after BEFORE all of that news went to print? I am assuming the accused knows how to read, just like the rest of us.
And now, he has vanished? Imagine THAT? Regardless, someone is going to be left holding the bag. Guess who?
DON GARTNER