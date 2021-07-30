STANTON  Back in February, I was met with the extreme cold weather like everyone else in Stanton and a sixth sense told me to go to the Uptown at about 9:20 p.m. one night and check on it. Upon arriving at our restaurant, I was horrified to find a water leak in the back room near our freezers.

I was in panic and tried to control the water to no avail and in need of help, I dialed the emergency number and was met with a calm voice that told me she would send immediate help. Suddenly within just minutes, I was met by Sheriff Mike Unger and Deputies Lanagan and Frohberg of our local constabulary.

Within minutes and their assistance, we were able to locate a shut off valve and secure the running water to a stop. The culprit was found to be a broken link in the line to the hand sink. I thanked them with high fives for their efforts in helping me in a dire time of need as they left. I spent the next several hours scooping and soaking water up from the floor in an effort to save our valuable freezers in the 1892 building that doesn’t have any floor drains.

It was during this time that I began to suffer terribly from pain in my left wrist that began crawling up my arm. I believed the pain was the writing on the wall and the pain began to move to my chest. After 15 minutes, I wanted to get to the phone and call my late wife’s niece. I was so wiped out from the cleanup and it was just before 3 a.m. when Sheriff Unger showed up to check on me.

It was like WOW! What timing! I knew that he had the knowledge and training to help me and the panic and hopelessness began to leave as we talked. The pain left my chest through slowed breathing and I felt much better. He warned me of the bitter cold that morning and advised me to take my time and get my car warming up before heading out and getting home around 4:40 a.m.

Later that day I was met by a city worker checking to see if the water at the Uptown was still running. I rushed back to find the water was no longer running, but the dirt cellar was flooded and gas water heater had been blown out by the water damage. Without the water heater, we were out of business. It is now July 26 and still no help from insurance companies in helping to reopen the Uptown.

In the aftermath, Sheriff Unger has taken time to check on my condition at least four times at various hours, often spurred on by citizens concerned for how I was surviving and that I might be in need and concerns over the restaurant being lost forever. Also, I have the good experience of meeting at least six of the deputies who reflect the same core attitudes and respect that Sheriff Unger has shown. All seem trained not only to respond to violators, but to be equally in tune to the needs of the vulnerable.

I feel fortunate to have such a dedicated presence in Stanton and believe we are well served.

ADAM STAIB

Took my place — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — I would like to share something with your readers. I am not sure who originally wrote it, but I think it is worth publicizing.

Sound tax policy — William H. Rhea III, Nebraska Cattlemen President

ARLINGTON — The old saying goes “nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes.” We agree those two certainties are undeniably true, but we need to continue to make sure that family-owned businesses, including farms and ranches, are not taxed to death... or excessively after death. I…

Rules for others — Terry Spence

STANTON — People on the left, read my lips, CHOICE. The United States is a democratic republic where its citizens have choice, among many other issues, as to whether they want to get vaccinated or not. President Joe Biden’s door-to-door check of whether people are vaccinated for COVID is ins…

Enjoyed Reagan column — Steve Stueckrath

NORFOLK — Thanks for a column by Michael Reagan that should be forwarded to all newspapers around our USA. Everyone should be required to study and learn our past history both good and bad. Respect our history, not destroy it.

Slow down on country roads — Cheryl Riege

PAGE — Speeding on country roads is threatening the lives of our children as well as the lives of domestic animals. What is our recourse to protect our children and ensure the safety of the animals that live on the farm? Speeding past a farm in excess of 25 mph is as dangerous as driving ove…

No TIF for casino — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — I applaud the letter by over 100 citizens to ask the Norfolk City Council to deny TIF to 75 acres for a race track built by Ho-Chunk gaming. In no way am I against their casino or the track as I welcome the chance to get property tax relief that we have all been looking for and the…

More on ballot harvesting — Pat Meierhenry

LINCOLN — In reference to the editorial on ballot harvesting (July 15), the reason Trump was ahead when you went to bed is he made such a fuss about voting in person. His supporters did just that, and those votes were counted right away.

Supports the health education standards — Kristine Kinzie

WAYNE — As parents we want our children’s education to equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to make decisions that will forever impact their lives. Age-appropriate, comprehensive sex education is a critical part of that equation.