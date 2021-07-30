STANTON Back in February, I was met with the extreme cold weather like everyone else in Stanton and a sixth sense told me to go to the Uptown at about 9:20 p.m. one night and check on it. Upon arriving at our restaurant, I was horrified to find a water leak in the back room near our freezers.
I was in panic and tried to control the water to no avail and in need of help, I dialed the emergency number and was met with a calm voice that told me she would send immediate help. Suddenly within just minutes, I was met by Sheriff Mike Unger and Deputies Lanagan and Frohberg of our local constabulary.
Within minutes and their assistance, we were able to locate a shut off valve and secure the running water to a stop. The culprit was found to be a broken link in the line to the hand sink. I thanked them with high fives for their efforts in helping me in a dire time of need as they left. I spent the next several hours scooping and soaking water up from the floor in an effort to save our valuable freezers in the 1892 building that doesn’t have any floor drains.
It was during this time that I began to suffer terribly from pain in my left wrist that began crawling up my arm. I believed the pain was the writing on the wall and the pain began to move to my chest. After 15 minutes, I wanted to get to the phone and call my late wife’s niece. I was so wiped out from the cleanup and it was just before 3 a.m. when Sheriff Unger showed up to check on me.
It was like WOW! What timing! I knew that he had the knowledge and training to help me and the panic and hopelessness began to leave as we talked. The pain left my chest through slowed breathing and I felt much better. He warned me of the bitter cold that morning and advised me to take my time and get my car warming up before heading out and getting home around 4:40 a.m.
Later that day I was met by a city worker checking to see if the water at the Uptown was still running. I rushed back to find the water was no longer running, but the dirt cellar was flooded and gas water heater had been blown out by the water damage. Without the water heater, we were out of business. It is now July 26 and still no help from insurance companies in helping to reopen the Uptown.
In the aftermath, Sheriff Unger has taken time to check on my condition at least four times at various hours, often spurred on by citizens concerned for how I was surviving and that I might be in need and concerns over the restaurant being lost forever. Also, I have the good experience of meeting at least six of the deputies who reflect the same core attitudes and respect that Sheriff Unger has shown. All seem trained not only to respond to violators, but to be equally in tune to the needs of the vulnerable.
I feel fortunate to have such a dedicated presence in Stanton and believe we are well served.
ADAM STAIB