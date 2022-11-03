Caring person — Lorraine Taylor

LINCOLN — I am writing to encourage you to vote for Melissa Temple as a member of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors. I have known Melissa for about 15 years when my family lived in Norfolk; both as a friend and also as a co-worker in several nonprofit organizations. What has always been clear about Melissa is how deeply she cares about people and about our shared environment.

She helped found the group I AM for Freedom, a nonprofit that advocated for those victimized by human trafficking. Her undergraduate degree is in special education and she has taught students with developmental disabilities for over a decade. She was a youth mentor at the Nature Conservancy and introduced outdoor recreational activities to urban high school students. Her faith led her to go to seminary and to be involved in ministry, volunteering as a hospital chaplain during COVID. In her different roles she became adept at understanding people’s needs, advocating for others, and finding common ground on important issues. All that to say, people matter to Melissa.

With Melissa Temple on the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board, residents would see creative, thoughtful, and responsible ideas put forth. Her respect for the ongoing health and safety of our community would guide her actions.

LORRAINE TAYLOR

